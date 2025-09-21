Mader Group (ASX:MAD) Insider Sells A$4,200,000.00 in Stock

Mader Group Limited (ASX:MAD – Get Free Report) insider Justin Nuich sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$8.40, for a total value of A$4,200,000.00.
Justin Nuich also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, June 20th, Justin Nuich acquired 2,500 shares of Mader Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$5.88 per share, with a total value of A$14,695.00.
Mader Group Price Performance
The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.48, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.69.
Mader Group Increases Dividend
Mader Group Company Profile
Mader Group Limited, a contracting company, provides specialist technical services in the mining, energy, and industrial sectors in Australia and internationally. It offers fabrication and line boring, electrical services, mechanical maintenance, and component exchange; infrastructure maintenance, rail services, power generation and marine, road transport maintenance, maintenance project, specialised tool hire, clean team, maintenance centre, and training and mentoring services.
