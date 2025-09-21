Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Hold”

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Magnite from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Magnite from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Magnite from $13.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Magnite from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Magnite in a research report on Wednesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.82.

Get Magnite alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on MGNI

Magnite Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MGNI opened at $25.92 on Friday. Magnite has a twelve month low of $8.22 and a twelve month high of $26.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.75 and a 200-day moving average of $18.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 3.05.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. Magnite had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $162.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Magnite will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Sean Patrick Buckley sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total value of $511,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 307,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,851,853.08. The trade was a 6.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Caine sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $187,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 158,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,965,075. The trade was a 4.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 862,278 shares of company stock valued at $19,155,699 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Magnite

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Magnite by 74.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 51,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 22,131 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Magnite by 54.0% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 44,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 15,762 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in Magnite by 85.7% during the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 65,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 30,132 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Magnite by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,743,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,814,000 after acquiring an additional 138,417 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Magnite during the first quarter worth $290,000. Institutional investors own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

Magnite Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Magnite, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an independent omni-channel sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties to manage and monetize their inventory; and applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory, as well as an independent marketplace that connects buyers and sellers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Magnite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.