Marathon Petroleum Corporation $MPC Shares Acquired by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 122,557 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,958 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $21,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sunpointe LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sunpointe LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,739 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 3,801 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudent Man Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 4,056 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MPC. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $184.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Marathon Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $160.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James Financial increased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $195.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.50.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Up 0.2%

MPC stock opened at $185.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $56.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Marathon Petroleum Corporation has a 12 month low of $115.10 and a 12 month high of $186.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $173.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.57.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $34.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.70 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 8.38%. The business’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.12 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Corporation will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 20th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 7,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,293,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 18,944 shares in the company, valued at $3,315,200. This trade represents a 28.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Molly R. Benson sold 10,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $1,773,277.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 28,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,678,100. This represents a 27.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

