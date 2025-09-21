Markel Group Inc. $MKL Shares Bought by Swedbank AB

Swedbank AB raised its position in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,970 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 34 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $21,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MKL. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in Markel Group in the 4th quarter valued at $236,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in Markel Group by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 96 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC increased its stake in Markel Group by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 559 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Markel Group by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 8,079 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,946,000 after purchasing an additional 3,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Markel Group during the 4th quarter worth $205,000. 77.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Argus upgraded shares of Markel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Markel Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,820.33.

NYSE MKL opened at $1,935.29 on Friday. Markel Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,521.25 and a 12 month high of $2,075.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,961.90 and a 200-day moving average of $1,907.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $24.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 0.82.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $25.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $24.74 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. Markel Group had a net margin of 13.39% and a return on equity of 7.18%. The company’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $18.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Markel Group Inc. will post 96.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About Markel Group

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

