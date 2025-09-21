Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to Hold

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MASI. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price target on shares of Masimo in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Masimo from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Masimo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.60.

Masimo Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of MASI stock opened at $140.43 on Friday. Masimo has a 12-month low of $113.54 and a 12-month high of $194.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $150.14 and its 200 day moving average is $157.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.48 and a beta of 1.23.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.11. Masimo had a negative net margin of 24.85% and a positive return on equity of 26.54%. The company had revenue of $370.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Masimo will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Masimo

In other Masimo news, Director William R. Jellison purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $145.98 per share, with a total value of $437,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 4,790 shares in the company, valued at $699,244.20. This trade represents a 167.60% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Masimo

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MASI. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in Masimo during the first quarter valued at $29,000. MAI Capital Management raised its stake in Masimo by 176.7% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 202 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in Masimo by 128.9% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 206 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new stake in Masimo during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Anderson Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Masimo during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and regional oximetry.

