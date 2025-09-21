MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB Trims Stock Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. $ZBH

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lowered its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 96.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 880 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 25,508 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $80,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $269,000. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 61.2% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 14,315 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 5,434 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 26.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 316,308 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,800,000 after purchasing an additional 66,114 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 20.0% during the first quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,605 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter valued at $6,462,000. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Zimmer Biomet

In other news, SVP Lori Winkler sold 1,500 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total value of $156,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 6,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $711,656.95. The trade was a 18.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance

Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $100.03 on Friday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.22 and a 12-month high of $114.72. The company has a market capitalization of $19.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $100.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.39.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.09. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Zimmer Biomet has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.100-8.300 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ZBH. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Rothschild Redb raised shares of Zimmer Biomet to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Redburn Partners set a $130.00 target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Thursday. Rothschild & Co Redburn began coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Thursday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.16.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

