Matthew Jacobson Sells 396,147 Shares of GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Stock

GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) Director Matthew Jacobson sold 396,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.53, for a total value of $20,017,307.91. Following the transaction, the director owned 73,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,703,798.47. This trade represents a 84.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

On Thursday, September 18th, Matthew Jacobson sold 47,300 shares of GitLab stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total value of $2,367,365.00.

On Monday, September 8th, Matthew Jacobson sold 143,205 shares of GitLab stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total value of $6,701,994.00.

On Wednesday, June 25th, Matthew Jacobson sold 129,400 shares of GitLab stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.32, for a total value of $5,476,208.00.

GTLB opened at $50.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,255.00 and a beta of 0.75. GitLab Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.90 and a 1-year high of $74.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.36.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of GitLab by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments raised its stake in shares of GitLab by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 15,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of GitLab by 174.9% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of GitLab by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of GitLab by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 3,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. FBN Securities upgraded GitLab to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Zacks Research upgraded GitLab from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on GitLab from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on GitLab from $67.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GitLab in a research report on Friday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.88.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

