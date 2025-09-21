Maze Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAZE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Maze Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAZE – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.6667.

MAZE has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Maze Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen upgraded Maze Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Maze Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim raised their target price on Maze Therapeutics from $19.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Maze Therapeutics from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th.

In other news, Director Richard H. Scheller sold 20,744 shares of Maze Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total value of $464,043.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Maze Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $28,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Maze Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Maze Therapeutics by 387.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,371 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Maze Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Maze Therapeutics by 452.5% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 3,774 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAZE opened at $22.94 on Friday. Maze Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $6.71 and a 1 year high of $25.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.67.

Maze Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MAZE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.02.

We are a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company harnessing the power of human genetics to develop novel, small molecule precision medicines for patients living with renal, cardiovascular and related metabolic diseases, including obesity. We are advancing a pipeline using our Compass platform, which allows us to identify and characterize genetic variants in disease and then link those variants to the biological pathways that drive disease in specific patient groups through a process we refer to as variant functionalization.

