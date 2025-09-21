Melone Private Wealth LLC Acquires New Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Melone Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $11,674,091,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 21,420.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 30,245,061 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,754,425,000 after acquiring an additional 30,104,520 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,908,424 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $11,017,657,000 after purchasing an additional 10,176,835 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,037,963,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 832,274,556 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $158,348,557,000 after buying an additional 8,913,959 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $231.48 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $227.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.29, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $161.38 and a 12 month high of $242.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.37. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.The business had revenue of $167.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $288.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 13,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total transaction of $3,022,853.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 44,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,825,943.60. This represents a 23.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total value of $4,403,237.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,178,502 shares in the company, valued at $482,712,473.16. This trade represents a 0.90% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,097,911 shares of company stock worth $5,676,032,574. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

