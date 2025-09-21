MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” from Analysts

Shares of MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” by the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.6667.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th.

Shares of NYSE:MTG opened at $28.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.89. MGIC Investment has a 12 month low of $21.94 and a 12 month high of $29.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.12 and its 200 day moving average is $26.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $304.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.25 million. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 62.58% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Research analysts predict that MGIC Investment will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 7th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from MGIC Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 7th. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 19.67%.

In other news, COO Salvatore A. Miosi sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.22, for a total value of $786,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 249,401 shares in the company, valued at $6,539,294.22. This represents a 10.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy J. Mattke sold 139,203 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total transaction of $3,694,447.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,100,994 shares in the company, valued at $29,220,380.76. The trade was a 11.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. True Wealth Design LLC grew its position in MGIC Investment by 262.5% during the second quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the period. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGIC Investment in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 3,067.6% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,077 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of MGIC Investment in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 118.0% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,308 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

