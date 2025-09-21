Michael Baur Sells 102,031 Shares of ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) Stock

ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Baur sold 102,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total transaction of $4,587,313.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 227,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,228,939.52. The trade was a 30.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

ScanSource Stock Down 1.2%

ScanSource stock opened at $43.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $958.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.43. ScanSource, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.75 and a 1-year high of $53.90.

Get ScanSource alerts:

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.11. ScanSource had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 2.35%.The business had revenue of $812.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $776.21 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. ScanSource has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that ScanSource, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in ScanSource by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 45,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 6,936 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ScanSource by 1.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 117,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,007,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in ScanSource by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 6,629 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its stake in ScanSource by 414.4% in the 1st quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 11,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 9,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in ScanSource in the 4th quarter worth about $365,000. 97.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Research upgraded ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of ScanSource from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ScanSource

ScanSource Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ScanSource, Inc engages in the distribution of technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. It operates through two segments, Specialty Technology Solutions and Modern Communications & Cloud. The Specialty Technology Solutions segment provides a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ScanSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ScanSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.