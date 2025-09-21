Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Downgraded to “Hold” Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $540.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $525.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $530.00 to $582.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $581.00 to $639.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $612.54.

MSFT stock opened at $517.93 on Friday. Microsoft has a 1 year low of $344.79 and a 1 year high of $555.45. The company has a market cap of $3.85 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.97, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $511.71 and a 200 day moving average of $458.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The software giant reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $0.30. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.15% and a return on equity of 32.44%. The company had revenue of $76.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.95 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Microsoft has set its Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft will post 13.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 20th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 24.34%.

In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 149,205 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.78, for a total transaction of $75,315,699.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 790,852 shares in the company, valued at $399,206,272.56. This trade represents a 15.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Takeshi Numoto sold 4,850 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.32, for a total transaction of $2,557,502.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 39,111 shares in the company, valued at $20,624,012.52. This represents a 11.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC now owns 53,744 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $27,326,000 after acquiring an additional 5,670 shares during the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 52,696 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $26,211,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. Amiral Gestion lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 71.2% during the 2nd quarter. Amiral Gestion now owns 62,170 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $30,924,000 after buying an additional 25,860 shares in the last quarter. Milestones Private Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,006,000. Finally, Troy Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd now owns 853,554 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $424,566,000 after buying an additional 6,191 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

