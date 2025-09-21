MKS (NASDAQ:MKSI) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of MKS (NASDAQ:MKSI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

MKSI has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on MKS in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on MKS from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MKS in a report on Friday, August 8th. Zacks Research lowered MKS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on MKS from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.80.

Get MKS alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on MKSI

MKS Stock Performance

Shares of MKS stock opened at $128.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $104.38 and its 200-day moving average is $91.02. MKS has a one year low of $54.84 and a one year high of $132.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

MKS (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $973.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.05 million. MKS had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 7.11%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that MKS will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MKS Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 25th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 25th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. MKS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.34%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jacqueline F. Moloney sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.10, for a total value of $27,630.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 11,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,092,490.20. This represents a 2.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David Philip Henry sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $650,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 15,571 shares in the company, valued at $2,024,230. This represents a 24.31% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,600 shares of company stock valued at $917,585. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MKS

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKSI. Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in MKS during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in MKS by 66.7% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. acquired a new stake in MKS during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in MKS during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in MKS by 89.3% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 581 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

MKS Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, South Korea, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division (VSD), Photonics Solutions Division (PSD), and Material Solutions Division (MSD) segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.