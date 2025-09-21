Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Acquires 800 Shares of Docusign Inc. $DOCU

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its holdings in Docusign Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Docusign were worth $5,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DOCU. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Docusign in the 4th quarter valued at about $886,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Docusign by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,709,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,780,000 after acquiring an additional 50,440 shares during the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Docusign in the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Docusign by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 26,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,384,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Docusign in the 4th quarter worth about $773,000. Institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DOCU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Docusign from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Docusign from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Docusign from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Docusign from $85.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Docusign from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and fourteen have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.14.

Docusign Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $84.59 on Friday. Docusign Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.58 and a fifty-two week high of $107.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.28.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.08. Docusign had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The business had revenue of $800.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $780.35 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Docusign has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Docusign Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Docusign announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, June 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Peter Solvik sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.48, for a total value of $1,222,200.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 135,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,020,414.44. This trade represents a 9.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Chatwani sold 13,817 shares of Docusign stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.10, for a total transaction of $1,148,192.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 71,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,913,562.20. This trade represents a 16.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 82,533 shares of company stock worth $6,598,028. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

About Docusign

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

