Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Acquires New Shares in Alamos Gold Inc. $AGI

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 76,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,031,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Alamos Gold by 0.3% in the first quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 159,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,269,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 1.2% during the first quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC now owns 52,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 67.0% during the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 9.3% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 10.0% during the first quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 64.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alamos Gold Stock Up 3.9%

Shares of NYSE:AGI opened at $32.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.96, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.42 and a 12-month high of $34.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.18 and its 200 day moving average is $27.07.

Alamos Gold Announces Dividend

Alamos Gold ( NYSE:AGI Get Free Report ) (TSE:AGI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $438.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.61 million. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 22.99%.Alamos Gold’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is currently 12.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AGI. Wall Street Zen raised Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Alamos Gold in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Canada raised Alamos Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, National Bankshares restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alamos Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.38.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

