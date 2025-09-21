Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Boosts Position in IDEX Corporation $IEX

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its holdings in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in IDEX were worth $4,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in IDEX by 19.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,050,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $914,007,000 after buying an additional 831,005 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in IDEX by 11.5% in the first quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,006,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $363,157,000 after buying an additional 207,172 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in IDEX by 15.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,545,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $279,682,000 after buying an additional 206,633 shares during the period. Amundi raised its stake in shares of IDEX by 23.4% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 1,249,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $220,849,000 after purchasing an additional 236,650 shares during the period. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of IDEX by 2.0% during the first quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc now owns 855,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $154,901,000 after purchasing an additional 16,444 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Stock Performance

IEX stock opened at $161.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 3.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.02. IDEX Corporation has a 1 year low of $153.36 and a 1 year high of $238.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $167.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.89.

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.07. IDEX had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The business had revenue of $865.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $858.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. IDEX has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.900-1.950 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.850-7.950 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that IDEX Corporation will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

IDEX announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to purchase up to 8.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

IDEX Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 24th. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 10th. IDEX’s payout ratio is currently 45.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on IEX shares. DA Davidson set a $180.00 price objective on shares of IDEX and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of IDEX from $208.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of IDEX from $224.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of IDEX from $238.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of IDEX from $207.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.71.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

