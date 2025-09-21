Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Boosts Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. $FNF

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $5,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swedbank AB grew its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 59,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,326,000 after acquiring an additional 16,963 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 56,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Arvest Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $249,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 42,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after acquiring an additional 3,597 shares during the period. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fidelity National Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.20.

Fidelity National Financial Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of NYSE:FNF opened at $58.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.91. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.61 and a 1 year high of $66.72.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.24). Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 7.93%.The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is currently 50.76%.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

