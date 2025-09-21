Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Buys 21,100 Shares of Snap Inc. $SNAP

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its stake in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) by 5.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 392,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,100 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Snap were worth $3,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Snap during the first quarter worth about $122,000. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 154,650.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,093 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 157,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 3,710 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Snap from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Snap from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Zacks Research cut Snap from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Snap from $9.00 to $8.70 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Snap in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Snap currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.84.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Ajit Mohan sold 184,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.18, for a total value of $1,323,180.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 5,492,006 shares in the company, valued at $39,432,603.08. The trade was a 3.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 60,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.17, for a total value of $437,126.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 3,143,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,538,550.84. This trade represents a 1.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,510,532 shares of company stock valued at $11,650,269 over the last 90 days. 22.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Snap Stock Down 3.2%

SNAP stock opened at $8.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a PE ratio of -25.53 and a beta of 0.62. Snap Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.90 and a 1-year high of $13.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.39.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16). The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Snap had a negative return on equity of 23.32% and a negative net margin of 9.69%.The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. Snap has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

About Snap

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

