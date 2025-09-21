Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Buys Shares of 30,600 United Airlines Holdings Inc $UAL

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 30,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,437,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in United Airlines by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,961,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,552,200,000 after acquiring an additional 413,753 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in United Airlines by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,010,293 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $415,011,000 after acquiring an additional 125,284 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in United Airlines by 10,777.6% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,068,103 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $349,953,000 after acquiring an additional 5,021,511 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in United Airlines by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,661,186 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $321,855,000 after acquiring an additional 964,388 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its stake in United Airlines by 86.4% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 3,985,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $275,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847,884 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

UAL opened at $106.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.70. United Airlines Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $51.44 and a fifty-two week high of $116.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $97.86 and its 200 day moving average is $82.69. The stock has a market cap of $34.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.47.

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.06. United Airlines had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 30.09%. The company had revenue of $15.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.14 EPS. United Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. United Airlines has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.000-11.000 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings Inc will post 12.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on UAL. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of United Airlines from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of United Airlines from $103.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of United Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of United Airlines in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.57.

In related news, President Brett J. Hart sold 24,772 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total transaction of $2,217,094.00. Following the transaction, the president owned 283,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,385,601. The trade was a 8.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michelle Freyre sold 900 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total transaction of $82,917.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,375.77. This trade represents a 52.05% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,791 shares of company stock worth $9,992,318 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

