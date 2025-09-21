Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Buys Shares of 67,000 Royalty Pharma PLC $RPRX

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in Royalty Pharma PLC (NASDAQ:RPRX – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 67,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,414,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 11,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,539 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 51,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,539 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. 54.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RPRX shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Royalty Pharma from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Royalty Pharma from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Royalty Pharma Stock Up 1.4%

RPRX stock opened at $36.24 on Friday. Royalty Pharma PLC has a twelve month low of $24.05 and a twelve month high of $38.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $21.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.95, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.36.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 44.23% and a return on equity of 25.54%. The business had revenue of $578.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $750.06 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Royalty Pharma PLC will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royalty Pharma Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.87%.

About Royalty Pharma

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

