Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Cuts Stake in DaVita Inc. $DVA

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. reduced its position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in DaVita were worth $2,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of DaVita by 65.5% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of DaVita during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of DaVita by 74.3% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of DaVita during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of DaVita by 20.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DaVita alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at DaVita

In related news, insider James O. Hearty sold 2,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $352,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 26,038 shares in the company, valued at $3,905,700. This represents a 8.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of DaVita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of DaVita from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of DaVita from $169.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $148.00 target price on shares of DaVita in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DaVita has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $158.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DVA

DaVita Stock Down 0.2%

DVA opened at $129.94 on Friday. DaVita Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.07 and a twelve month high of $179.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $137.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.02. The company has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.13.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.25. DaVita had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 369.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. DaVita has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.200-11.300 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that DaVita Inc. will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DaVita Profile

(Free Report)

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.