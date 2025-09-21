Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Cuts Stock Position in Bentley Systems, Incorporated $BSY

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lowered its holdings in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Free Report) by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,800 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Bentley Systems were worth $3,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BSY. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in Bentley Systems in the first quarter worth $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 1,529.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 361.9% during the 1st quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 1,707.1% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 106.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.16% of the company’s stock.

Bentley Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BSY opened at $52.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $36.51 and a 52-week high of $59.25. The firm has a market cap of $15.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.86, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.04 and its 200 day moving average is $49.25.

Bentley Systems Dividend Announcement

Bentley Systems ( NASDAQ:BSY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $364.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.51 million. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 28.41% and a net margin of 17.91%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. Research analysts predict that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 23rd. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BSY. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Bentley Systems from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. UBS Group upped their price target on Bentley Systems from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen cut Bentley Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Rosenblatt Securities cut Bentley Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Bentley Systems from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.60.

Insider Transactions at Bentley Systems

In other Bentley Systems news, insider David R. Shaman sold 19,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.96, for a total value of $1,102,062.08. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 647,609 shares in the company, valued at $36,887,808.64. This represents a 2.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith A. Bentley sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.54, for a total value of $8,331,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 3,859,327 shares in the company, valued at $214,347,021.58. This represents a 3.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 189,869 shares of company stock worth $10,564,887 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 20.56% of the company’s stock.

Bentley Systems Profile

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling engineering applications, such as MicroStation, OpenBridge, OpenBuildings, OpenCities, OpenComms, OpenFlows, OpenPlant, OpenRail, OpenRoads, OpenSite, OpenTower, OpenTunnel, OpenUtilities, and OpenWindowPower; and open simulation engineering applications, including ADINA, AutoPIPE, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, LEGION, Power Line Systems, RAM, SACS, SPIDA, and STAAD; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including AGS, Central, GeoStudio, Imago, Leapfrog, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, OpenGround, and PLAXIS.

