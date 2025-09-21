Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Grows Stock Position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. $LVS

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 139,400 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $6,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 5.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,249,208 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,593,457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267,307 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 3.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,722,816 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $607,373,000 after purchasing an additional 592,321 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 6.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,415,492 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $479,610,000 after purchasing an additional 752,944 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 9.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,442,798 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $364,775,000 after acquiring an additional 790,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 12.9% in the first quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 7,342,577 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $283,644,000 after acquiring an additional 841,195 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LVS opened at $53.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.79. The stock has a market cap of $36.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.18, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.04. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52-week low of $30.18 and a 52-week high of $58.05.

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The casino operator reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 55.37% and a net margin of 12.16%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 5th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 5th. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.51%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LVS shares. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a report on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Las Vegas Sands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.47.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People’s Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

