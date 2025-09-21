Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Has $4.20 Million Holdings in Annaly Capital Management Inc $NLY

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management Inc (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 223,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,700 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $4,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NLY. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 1,087.1% during the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,598 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

Annaly Capital Management Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of Annaly Capital Management stock opened at $21.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Annaly Capital Management Inc has a 12 month low of $16.59 and a 12 month high of $22.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.99. The stock has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.24.

Annaly Capital Management Dividend Announcement

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 13.76%.The business had revenue of $273.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.00 million. Research analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management Inc will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is presently 277.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NLY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jones Trading restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Zacks Research downgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $20.50 to $21.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Annaly Capital Management has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.81.

Annaly Capital Management Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

