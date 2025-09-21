Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Has $6.20 Million Stake in Okta, Inc. $OKTA

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Okta were worth $6,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Okta by 3.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,792,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,872,167,000 after purchasing an additional 582,956 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Okta by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 4,171 shares during the last quarter. Trek Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Okta in the first quarter valued at $426,000. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Okta in the first quarter valued at $823,000. Finally, Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Okta in the first quarter valued at $515,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Okta

In other Okta news, insider Eric Robert Kelleher sold 16,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.81, for a total value of $1,470,612.58. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 7,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $646,709.64. This trade represents a 69.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 3,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total transaction of $301,889.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 39,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,530,606.35. The trade was a 7.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 88,012 shares of company stock worth $8,293,168. Corporate insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Okta Stock Down 0.2%

OKTA stock opened at $93.37 on Friday. Okta, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.92 and a 12 month high of $127.57. The firm has a market cap of $16.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.84.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 26th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.07. Okta had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 3.31%. The firm had revenue of $728,000 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.84 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Okta has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.330-3.380 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.740-0.750 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Arete Research upgraded shares of Okta to a “strong sell” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Okta from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Okta from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $138.00 price target on shares of Okta in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Okta from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Twenty-two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Okta has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.25.

About Okta

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

Featured Stories

