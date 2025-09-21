Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Has $6.25 Million Holdings in Pentair plc $PNR

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Pentair were worth $6,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PNR. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 373.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,137,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,523,000 after acquiring an additional 897,585 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 4,129,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $361,275,000 after acquiring an additional 661,154 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Pentair by 4,231.6% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 622,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,429,000 after purchasing an additional 607,821 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its stake in Pentair by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 4,974,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $412,033,000 after purchasing an additional 594,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Pentair by 229.1% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 786,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,791,000 after purchasing an additional 547,419 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective (up previously from $99.00) on shares of Pentair in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Pentair from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Pentair from $107.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Pentair from $104.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.36.

Pentair Stock Down 1.1%

Pentair stock opened at $110.32 on Friday. Pentair plc has a 1-year low of $74.25 and a 1-year high of $112.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $106.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.06. Pentair had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 21.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Pentair has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.160-1.20 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 4.750-4.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pentair plc will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Pentair

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

