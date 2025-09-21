Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Increases Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. $FDS

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $6,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SouthState Corp increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 1,400.0% in the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 60 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 4,200.0% in the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 86 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. American National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 187.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 95 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 91.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FactSet Research Systems Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FDS opened at $289.26 on Friday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a one year low of $288.84 and a one year high of $499.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $384.37 and a 200-day moving average of $419.84. The company has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.40.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 18th. The business services provider reported $4.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by ($0.08). FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.72% and a return on equity of 31.06%. The company had revenue of $596.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.74 EPS. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. FactSet Research Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 16.900-17.600 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 28.30%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Christopher R. Ellis sold 7,606 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $446.84, for a total transaction of $3,398,665.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 23,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,702,711.68. This represents a 24.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James J. Mcgonigle sold 2,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.39, for a total transaction of $1,320,315.75. Following the sale, the director directly owned 4,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,013,650.79. This trade represents a 39.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,031 shares of company stock worth $5,825,481. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FDS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $390.00 to $300.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Rothschild Redb raised FactSet Research Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $393.00 to $293.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $503.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $452.00 to $324.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $364.60.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

