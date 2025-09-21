Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Increases Position in TELUS Corporation $TU

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of TELUS Corporation (NYSE:TU – Free Report) (TSE:T) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 181,200 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,700 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in TELUS were worth $2,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of TELUS by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 49,232,693 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $667,840,000 after acquiring an additional 9,068,181 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of TELUS by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,185,917 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $375,585,000 after acquiring an additional 384,510 shares during the last quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec increased its position in shares of TELUS by 9.2% during the first quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 22,899,251 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $328,588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938,521 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of TELUS by 4.7% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 18,553,552 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $266,146,000 after acquiring an additional 831,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in shares of TELUS by 1.2% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 16,270,907 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $233,606,000 after acquiring an additional 192,599 shares during the last quarter. 49.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TELUS Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TU opened at $15.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.72. The company has a market cap of $24.41 billion, a PE ratio of 34.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.72. TELUS Corporation has a 12-month low of $13.24 and a 12-month high of $16.88.

TELUS Increases Dividend

TELUS ( NYSE:TU Get Free Report ) (TSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. TELUS had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 4.67%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TELUS Corporation will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.3019 per share. This is a boost from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 10th. TELUS’s payout ratio is presently 260.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of TELUS in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TELUS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.50.

TELUS Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; healthcare services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services, as well as mobile and fixed voice and data telecommunications services and products.

