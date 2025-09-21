Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Increases Stake in Samsara Inc. $IOT

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its position in shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Free Report) by 74.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 106,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,300 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Samsara were worth $4,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Samsara by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 35,277,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,348,101 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Samsara by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,495,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,581,000 after acquiring an additional 2,516,882 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Samsara by 1,881.8% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 11,763,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,881,000 after acquiring an additional 11,169,571 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Samsara by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,174,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,995,000 after acquiring an additional 697,208 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in Samsara by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,823,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047,068 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

Samsara Price Performance

NYSE:IOT opened at $40.21 on Friday. Samsara Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.40 and a 1-year high of $61.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.79 and a 200 day moving average of $39.21. The firm has a market cap of $22.89 billion, a PE ratio of -251.31 and a beta of 1.61.

Insider Buying and Selling

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.05. Samsara had a negative net margin of 6.16% and a negative return on equity of 7.53%. The company had revenue of $391.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Samsara has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.450-0.470 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.110-0.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Samsara Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total value of $884,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 43,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,723,455.85. This represents a 33.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Dominic Phillips sold 46,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total transaction of $1,810,804.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 683,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,756,088.75. This trade represents a 6.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,716,158 shares of company stock valued at $140,011,119 over the last quarter. 46.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IOT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Samsara from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Samsara from $54.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Samsara from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Evercore ISI set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Samsara in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Samsara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Samsara has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.38.

Samsara Profile

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

