Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Increases Stock Holdings in News Corporation $NWSA

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its stake in shares of News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 140,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in News were worth $4,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of News during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of News by 12,084.6% during the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,571 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of News during the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of News during the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in News by 714.9% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 4,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,889 shares in the last quarter. 66.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NWSA opened at $30.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 1.18. News Corporation has a 12-month low of $23.38 and a 12-month high of $30.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.24.

News ( NASDAQ:NWSA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. News had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 13.21%.The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that News Corporation will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a half year 25 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a yield of 70.0%. News’s payout ratio is presently 9.62%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NWSA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on News from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and set a $32.70 price objective on shares of News in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, News has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.62.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

