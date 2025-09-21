Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Lowers Stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. $CHRW

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lessened its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,277 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $4,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,690 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Czech National Bank raised its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 29,022 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares during the period. Martin Capital Partners LLC raised its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 194.3% in the 2nd quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,238 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 4,779 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,109 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 35,020 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,586,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Trading Down 0.7%

NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $136.07 on Friday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $84.68 and a one year high of $138.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.00, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.87.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.12. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 35.01%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is 56.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CHRW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Raymond James Financial set a $111.00 price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price objective (up previously from $129.00) on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Michael John Short sold 6,364 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.24, for a total value of $746,115.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 60,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,081,413.24. The trade was a 9.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 5,713 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.24, for a total transaction of $664,079.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 65,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,640,222.72. This trade represents a 8.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,577 shares of company stock valued at $1,714,544. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

