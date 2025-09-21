Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Lowers Stock Holdings in Ball Corporation $BALL

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lowered its stake in shares of Ball Corporation (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 12.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,800 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Ball were worth $5,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BALL. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Ball in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC boosted its holdings in Ball by 72.4% in the 1st quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Ball in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ball by 764.9% in the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Ball by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Ball alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Daniel William Fisher sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total transaction of $175,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 10,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,355.80. The trade was a 25.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BALL. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Ball from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective (down previously from $67.00) on shares of Ball in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Ball from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Ball from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Ball from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.27.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Ball

Ball Stock Down 1.0%

BALL stock opened at $48.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.00. Ball Corporation has a one year low of $43.51 and a one year high of $68.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.10.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Ball had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 16.81%. Ball’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Ball has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.550-3.650 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ball Corporation will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

Ball Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Ball’s payout ratio is currently 41.45%.

Ball Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.