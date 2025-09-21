Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Makes New $3.03 Million Investment in Albertsons Companies, Inc. $ACI

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 140,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,026,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,374,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,547 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,873,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724,576 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,462,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,102,000 after purchasing an additional 825,983 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 1,601.1% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,729,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,807,000 after purchasing an additional 4,451,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,573,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ACI opened at $17.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.51. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.00 and a 1-year high of $23.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.92.

Albertsons Companies ( NYSE:ACI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $24.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.68 billion. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 37.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Albertsons Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.030-2.160 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, July 25th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 25th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.59%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ACI. UBS Group raised shares of Albertsons Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Albertsons Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Monday, July 21st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.94.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company’s food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

