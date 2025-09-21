Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Makes New Investment in Alliant Energy Corporation $LNT

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in shares of Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 96,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,805,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LNT. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the 1st quarter worth $82,496,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 6,869.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,114,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,688,000 after buying an additional 1,098,043 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 98.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,084,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,792,000 after buying an additional 538,603 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel acquired a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the 1st quarter worth $34,210,000. Finally, HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the 1st quarter worth $19,141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Alliant Energy Stock Up 0.6%

LNT opened at $64.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.68. Alliant Energy Corporation has a 12 month low of $56.08 and a 12 month high of $67.11.

Alliant Energy Announces Dividend

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $961.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $977.15 million. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 20.07%.The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. Alliant Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.150-3.25 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Alliant Energy Corporation will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 31st were issued a $0.5075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $2.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is 62.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on Alliant Energy from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Wolfe Research raised Alliant Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 7th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $67.00 target price (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Alliant Energy in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $68.00 target price (up previously from $66.00) on shares of Alliant Energy in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.50.

Alliant Energy Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

