Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Purchases 1,000 Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. $CCK

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 43,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Crown were worth $4,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Crown by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,135,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $279,836,000 after acquiring an additional 167,252 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crown by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,768,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $156,988,000 after purchasing an additional 63,395 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Crown by 412.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,719,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $153,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383,624 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Crown by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,637,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,117,000 after purchasing an additional 83,523 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB increased its holdings in shares of Crown by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,550,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $159,673,000 after purchasing an additional 73,959 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown alerts:

Insider Activity at Crown

In related news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 37,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.56, for a total value of $3,720,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 462,056 shares in the company, valued at $46,464,351.36. This represents a 7.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Gerard H. Gifford sold 8,222 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.93, for a total transaction of $846,290.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 122,585 shares in the company, valued at $12,617,674.05. This represents a 6.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,222 shares of company stock worth $5,873,770 over the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CCK has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Crown from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Crown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Crown from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Crown from $110.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Crown from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.67.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CCK

Crown Price Performance

Shares of CCK stock opened at $94.68 on Friday. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.98 and a 1 year high of $109.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $99.80 and its 200-day moving average is $96.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.29. Crown had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 27.15%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. Crown’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Crown has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.100-7.500 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.950-2.050 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 7th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 7th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.85%.

About Crown

(Free Report)

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.