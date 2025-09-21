Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Purchases 2,100 Shares of Hologic, Inc. $HOLX

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 89,060 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Hologic were worth $5,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swedbank AB increased its position in Hologic by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,044,262 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $68,044,000 after buying an additional 35,469 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Hologic by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 27,257 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after buying an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Hologic by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,480 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its position in Hologic by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 54,471 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,549,000 after buying an additional 2,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its position in Hologic by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,760 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hologic Trading Down 2.8%

NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $66.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.75 billion, a PE ratio of 27.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.47 and its 200 day moving average is $62.75. Hologic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.90 and a 12 month high of $84.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 13.79% and a return on equity of 19.69%. Hologic’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. Hologic has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.090-1.120 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 4.230-4.260 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HOLX. Argus boosted their target price on Hologic from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Hologic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $72.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Hologic from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Wall Street Zen downgraded Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.38.

Hologic Profile

(Free Report)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

