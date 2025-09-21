Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Purchases 3,300 Shares of Ameren Corporation $AEE

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its position in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Ameren were worth $4,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new stake in Ameren in the 2nd quarter valued at $245,000. Czech National Bank boosted its stake in Ameren by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 66,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,345,000 after purchasing an additional 4,074 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Ameren by 1,104.3% in the 2nd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 35,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,385,000 after purchasing an additional 32,324 shares during the period. Fox Hill Wealth Management boosted its stake in Ameren by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fox Hill Wealth Management now owns 18,584 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameren during the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. 79.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Ameren news, SVP Gwendolyn G. Mizell sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.79, for a total value of $101,790.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 9,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $929,240.91. The trade was a 9.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AEE. Barclays cut their target price on Ameren from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. UBS Group upped their target price on Ameren from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ameren in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. KeyCorp set a $104.00 target price on Ameren and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ameren from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $91.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.25.

NYSE AEE opened at $99.13 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.25. Ameren Corporation has a 12 month low of $83.91 and a 12 month high of $104.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.81 billion, a PE ratio of 21.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.01. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 14.55%.The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. Ameren has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.850-5.050 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Ameren Corporation will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 9th will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 9th. Ameren’s payout ratio is 62.42%.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

