Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Purchases 4,200 Shares of KeyCorp $KEY

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 344,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $6,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in KeyCorp by 7.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 125,345,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,004,273,000 after acquiring an additional 8,412,625 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in KeyCorp by 40.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 50,954,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $814,756,000 after acquiring an additional 14,651,281 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in KeyCorp by 12.2% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,511,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $487,882,000 after acquiring an additional 3,327,972 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in KeyCorp by 19.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,623,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,777,000 after acquiring an additional 3,363,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,201,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,084,000 after purchasing an additional 319,019 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Trading Down 0.4%

NYSE:KEY opened at $19.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $20.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -272.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.15. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $12.73 and a 52 week high of $20.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.75.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. KeyCorp had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,171.43%.

Insider Transactions at KeyCorp

In other news, Director Trina M. Evans sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.67, for a total transaction of $317,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 82,719 shares in the company, valued at $1,544,363.73. This trade represents a 17.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher M. Gorman sold 112,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.86, for a total transaction of $2,115,130.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 619,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,691,219.70. The trade was a 15.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 174,102 shares of company stock worth $3,299,664 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KEY. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Baird R W cut shares of KeyCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of KeyCorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.39.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

See Also

