Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Purchases 4,300 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. $MDB

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its stake in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 16.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $6,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MDB. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 315.8% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 247.9% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $315.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MongoDB has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.83.

MongoDB Trading Up 2.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:MDB opened at $323.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $257.58 and a 200-day moving average of $211.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.31 billion, a PE ratio of -330.03 and a beta of 1.49. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.78 and a 12 month high of $370.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.25, for a total value of $326,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 11,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,783,847.50. The trade was a 7.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $245,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,104,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,557,420. The trade was a 0.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,730 shares of company stock worth $16,441,331. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MongoDB Profile

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

