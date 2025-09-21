Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Purchases New Position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. $IBKR

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 83,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,632,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,351,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,714,108,000 after acquiring an additional 280,004 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 1,476.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,433,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343,007 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 13.5% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,230,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,710,000 after acquiring an additional 145,870 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 45.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,115,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $184,668,000 after acquiring an additional 349,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 8.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 952,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,770,000 after buying an additional 76,283 shares during the last quarter. 23.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

Interactive Brokers Group Price Performance

IBKR stock opened at $65.03 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.30 billion, a PE ratio of 33.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.23. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.82 and a 12 month high of $68.07.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 4.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IBKR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $45.50 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $53.75 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.38.

Read Our Latest Analysis on IBKR

Insider Activity at Interactive Brokers Group

In related news, CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 116,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.73, for a total transaction of $7,564,412.53. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 158,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,289,092.42. This represents a 42.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Earl H. Nemser sold 194,086 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.49, for a total transaction of $13,098,864.14. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 461,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,146,635. This represents a 29.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,075,018 shares of company stock worth $68,746,758 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.