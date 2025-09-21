Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Raises Holdings in Illumina, Inc. $ILMN

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 58,500 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $5,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Illumina by 2.5% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,855 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 3.0% during the first quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,604 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 0.9% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 22,362 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,774,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 173.6% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $102.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $99.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.70 and a 1-year high of $156.66.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The life sciences company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Illumina had a net margin of 29.36% and a return on equity of 28.93%. Illumina’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. Illumina has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.450-4.55 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $124.00 price target on Illumina in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stephens set a $110.00 price target on Illumina and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on Illumina from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Scotiabank cut Illumina from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Illumina from $84.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.06.

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

