Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Raises Position in FirstEnergy Corporation $FE

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its stake in FirstEnergy Corporation (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 99,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $4,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,150,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,673,792,000 after buying an additional 306,313 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 14.9% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 18,962,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $767,952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459,779 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 2.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,098,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $165,674,000 after purchasing an additional 116,825 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 0.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,430,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $138,671,000 after purchasing an additional 28,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 0.8% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,664,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $107,707,000 after purchasing an additional 21,177 shares during the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FE stock opened at $43.29 on Friday. FirstEnergy Corporation has a 1 year low of $37.58 and a 1 year high of $44.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $24.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.50.

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. FirstEnergy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.400-2.600 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corporation will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 7th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is presently 78.76%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FE shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. UBS Group set a $44.00 target price on shares of FirstEnergy and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 target price (down from $47.00) on shares of FirstEnergy in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of FirstEnergy in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $43.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, August 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FirstEnergy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

