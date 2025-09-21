Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Raises Position in Rollins, Inc. $ROL

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 107,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Rollins were worth $6,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rollins by 3.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,736,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,876,815,000 after buying an additional 999,797 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rollins by 0.4% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 10,243,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $553,464,000 after acquiring an additional 38,503 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Rollins by 44.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,917,984 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $157,659,000 after acquiring an additional 894,731 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Rollins by 3.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,617,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $141,424,000 after acquiring an additional 98,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rollins by 2.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,301,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,331,000 after acquiring an additional 49,871 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Rollins

In related news, Chairman John F. Wilson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total value of $1,741,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 632,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,723,475.08. This represents a 4.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ROL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on Rollins from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Rollins from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Zacks Research cut Rollins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on Rollins from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (up previously from $63.00) on shares of Rollins in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rollins presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.40.

Rollins Stock Performance

Shares of ROL stock opened at $55.56 on Friday. Rollins, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.34 and a 12-month high of $59.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.01 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. Rollins had a return on equity of 36.96% and a net margin of 13.70%.The business had revenue of $999.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Rollins Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th were issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is 65.35%.

Rollins Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

