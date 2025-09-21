Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Raises Stock Position in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. $BAM

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $4,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,204,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $832,833,000 after acquiring an additional 302,852 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,360,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246,011 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 2,672,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,342,000 after acquiring an additional 14,498 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 107.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,363,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,269,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,913,000 after acquiring an additional 27,913 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAM stock opened at $60.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $98.40 billion, a PE ratio of 40.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.34. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a 1-year low of $41.78 and a 1-year high of $64.10.

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Free Report ) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 41.12% and a net margin of 55.92%. On average, analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.45%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $66.00 to $67.25 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. National Bankshares set a $71.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.52.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

