Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Sells 1,300 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. $PAYC

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. trimmed its stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,600 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $4,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in Paycom Software in the first quarter worth $27,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 112.3% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 135.9% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 151 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the first quarter valued at $35,000. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.27, for a total transaction of $334,905.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 24,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,477,482.91. This trade represents a 5.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Paycom Software stock opened at $216.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $225.68 and a 200 day moving average of $229.55. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $158.03 and a 12 month high of $267.76. The firm has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a PE ratio of 29.27, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.81.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $483.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.00 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 25.40% and a net margin of 21.22%.The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 25th. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.30%.

PAYC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Paycom Software from $244.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Paycom Software from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Barclays upped their price target on Paycom Software from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Paycom Software from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Paycom Software from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $238.58.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

