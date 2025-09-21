Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Sells 6,600 Shares of Incyte Corporation $INCY

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lessened its stake in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 18.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,600 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Incyte were worth $2,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INCY. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Incyte by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,736,169 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $405,787,000 after buying an additional 3,233,356 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Incyte by 65.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,511,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $152,062,000 after buying an additional 994,609 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Incyte by 581.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 813,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,236,000 after buying an additional 693,782 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Incyte by 469.9% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 829,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,242,000 after buying an additional 684,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Incyte by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,398,143 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,658,000 after buying an additional 506,484 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.97% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 1,192 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.86, for a total transaction of $83,273.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 37,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,628,831.80. This trade represents a 3.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Sheila A. Denton sold 599 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.61, for a total value of $41,097.39. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 26,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,818,439.44. The trade was a 2.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,376 shares of company stock valued at $3,859,312. Insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INCY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Incyte from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Bank of America upped their target price on Incyte from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on Incyte from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Incyte from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Incyte from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Incyte currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.53.

Incyte Stock Performance

Shares of INCY opened at $86.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $16.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.18 and a 200 day moving average of $69.56. Incyte Corporation has a 12 month low of $53.56 and a 12 month high of $87.99.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

