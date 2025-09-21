Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Takes $3.97 Million Position in GFL Environmental Inc. $GFL

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 78,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,965,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Millstone Evans Group LLC grew its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 147.8% in the first quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in GFL Environmental during the first quarter worth about $28,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in GFL Environmental during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in GFL Environmental during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in GFL Environmental during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

Get GFL Environmental alerts:

GFL Environmental Price Performance

GFL Environmental stock opened at $46.45 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.66. The company has a market capitalization of $16.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.11. GFL Environmental Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.78 and a 1 year high of $52.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

GFL Environmental Announces Dividend

GFL Environmental ( NYSE:GFL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. GFL Environmental had a net margin of 48.53% and a return on equity of 3.71%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. GFL Environmental has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 14th were given a $0.0154 dividend. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 14th. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of GFL Environmental in a research report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.75.

View Our Latest Report on GFL

GFL Environmental Profile

(Free Report)

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GFL Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFL Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.