Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Takes Position in American Financial Group, Inc. $AFG

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 25,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,155,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. American Financial Group Inc. 401 K Retirement & Savings Plan raised its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. American Financial Group Inc. 401 K Retirement & Savings Plan now owns 2,616,928 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $343,707,000 after acquiring an additional 23,228 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 395.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,520,714 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $331,071,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012,027 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 983,398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $129,147,000 after acquiring an additional 14,265 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 820,955 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $107,824,000 after acquiring an additional 18,886 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 707,682 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $92,947,000 after acquiring an additional 54,204 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.37% of the company’s stock.

American Financial Group Trading Up 0.4%

American Financial Group stock opened at $141.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $132.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 0.73. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $114.73 and a 52-week high of $150.19.

American Financial Group Dividend Announcement

American Financial Group ( NYSE:AFG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. American Financial Group had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 17.41%. American Financial Group’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 15th. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 35.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AFG shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of American Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of American Financial Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of American Financial Group from $127.00 to $124.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.75.

Insider Transactions at American Financial Group

In other American Financial Group news, Director Stephen Craig Lindner, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.31, for a total transaction of $1,343,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 326,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,883,106.30. The trade was a 2.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 17.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers’ compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

