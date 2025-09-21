Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Takes Position in Reddit Inc. $RDDT

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in Reddit Inc. (NYSE:RDDT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 25,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,900,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RDDT. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Reddit by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Reddit during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Reddit by 344.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Reddit during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Reddit during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Benjamin Seong Lee sold 6,426 shares of Reddit stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.28, for a total transaction of $1,415,519.28. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 83,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,381,264.60. This trade represents a 7.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew Vollero sold 30,000 shares of Reddit stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.09, for a total value of $6,542,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 284,168 shares in the company, valued at $61,974,199.12. The trade was a 9.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 360,126 shares of company stock valued at $73,529,359 over the last ninety days. 34.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on RDDT. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Reddit from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Reddit from $215.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Reddit in a report on Friday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Reddit from $145.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Reddit from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Reddit presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.88.

Reddit Stock Down 1.8%

NYSE:RDDT opened at $265.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.74 billion, a PE ratio of 241.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 2.40. Reddit Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.60 and a twelve month high of $282.95.

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $499.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.07 million. Reddit had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 12.97%.Reddit’s revenue was up 77.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Reddit has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Reddit Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Reddit Company Profile

Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

