Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Trims Stock Holdings in CNH Industrial N.V. $CNH

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. decreased its holdings in CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNH – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 326,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,800 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $4,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CNH Industrial in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Twin Tree Management LP increased its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 1,068.0% in the first quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 2,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,606 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 218.3% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 3,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 697.1% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of CNH Industrial in the first quarter worth about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.88% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Francesco Vincenzo Mari Tutino sold 12,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $153,755.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 14,940 shares in the company, valued at $187,198.20. This represents a 45.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

CNH Industrial Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of CNH opened at $10.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 10.34 and a current ratio of 12.33. CNH Industrial N.V. has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $14.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.39.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. CNH Industrial has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.500-0.700 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CNH Industrial N.V. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of CNH Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $12.50 to $11.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CNH Industrial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.88.

CNH Industrial Company Profile

(Free Report)

CNH Industrial NV is an equipment and services company, which develops, manufactures and sells specialized machines and services for the farming and construction industries, and supplies replacement parts and accessories. It operates through the following operating segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.

Featured Stories

